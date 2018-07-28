Noront Resources Ltd (NOT) Director Sybil Elsa Veenman Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Noront Resources Ltd (CVE:NOT) Director Sybil Elsa Veenman bought 50,000 shares of Noront Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

Noront Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.36. 205,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,598. Noront Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.52.

Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noront Resources in a research report on Monday, June 18th.

About Noront Resources

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, silver, and palladium deposits. Its flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

