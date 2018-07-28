Nord/LB Reiterates €198.00 Price Target for Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN)

Nord/LB set a €198.00 ($232.94) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde AG/AKT o.N. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €200.82 ($236.25).

Get Linde AG/AKT o.N. alerts:

Linde AG/AKT o.N. opened at €179.30 ($210.94) on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a 1-year low of €150.10 ($176.59) and a 1-year high of €199.40 ($234.59).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Linde AG/AKT o.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde AG/AKT o.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.