Nord/LB Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (DBK)

Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Societe Generale set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.35 ($13.35).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €10.63 ($12.50) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.