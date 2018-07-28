Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BNP Paribas set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.64 ($6.63).

HEL NOKIA traded down €0.03 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting €4.68 ($5.51). 54,500,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,670,000. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

