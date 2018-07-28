Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 118,225 Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $911.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.70 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

