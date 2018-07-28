Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Msci by 2,573.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Msci during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

Shares of Msci opened at $171.57 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.82. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $176.88.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.01 million. Msci had a return on equity of 109.18% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Msci from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Msci from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

In other news, insider Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $520,269.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.