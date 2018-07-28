Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in EQT Co. (EQT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 81.2% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $255,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $49.85 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.43.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 4,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

