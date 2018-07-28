Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,500 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 2,051.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.62 and a one year high of $161.48.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.13.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

