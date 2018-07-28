Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $11.98 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,567,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,205,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,922,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $142,467,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.97.

Procter & Gamble opened at $80.58 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $410,273.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $113,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,938 shares of company stock worth $1,604,483. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

