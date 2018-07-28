Nimiq Trading Down 6.1% Today (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded flat against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $38,496.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003871 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00406588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00181677 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030764 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq’s total supply is 3,065,263,882 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq . The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com . The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

