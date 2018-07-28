Nielsen (NLSN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.46%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. 13,037,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “$30.76” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

