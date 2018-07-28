Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases New Holdings in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 436,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 20,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen to $483.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.46.

BIIB stock opened at $340.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

