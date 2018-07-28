NI (NODK) versus Navigators Group (NAVG) Head to Head Review

NI (NASDAQ: NODK) and Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NI and Navigators Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Navigators Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Navigators Group has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.34%. Given Navigators Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navigators Group is more favorable than NI.

Dividends

Navigators Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. NI does not pay a dividend. Navigators Group pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

NI has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigators Group has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Navigators Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 8.79% 6.80% 4.24% Navigators Group 3.72% 3.87% 0.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Navigators Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Navigators Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NI and Navigators Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $189.14 million 1.96 $15.99 million N/A N/A Navigators Group $1.31 billion 1.35 $40.49 million $1.16 51.47

Navigators Group has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Summary

Navigators Group beats NI on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments. It offers marine insurance products comprising cargo, craft, inland marine, and marine liability; fishing vessels, transport, war, hull, and other marine; and protection and indemnity, specie and fine art, craft, and energy liability insurance products. The company also provides commercial retail excess casualty and specialty wholesale excess casualty; general liability; contractors pollution liability, site pollution liability, and integrated casualty; auto, property, life sciences, surety, media, arts and entertainment, and other property and casualty; onshore and offshore energy, and other energy and engineering; and political violence and terrorism insurance products. In addition, it offers directors and officers; architects and engineers, accountants, miscellaneous professional liability, real estate errors and omissions (E&O), and other E&O; and warranties and indemnity insurance products. Further, the company offers accident and health, marine, property and casualty, professional, management liability, auto, general liability, agriculture, surety, and other reinsurance products. The Navigators Group, Inc. distributes its products through international, national, and regional retail and wholesale insurance brokers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

