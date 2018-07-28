NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will post $35.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.21 million to $35.89 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $35.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $143.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.89 million to $144.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $151.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $149.31 million to $156.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 47.13% and a return on equity of 28.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. TheStreet downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LP increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,305,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,263,000 after purchasing an additional 89,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 160,233 shares during the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 273,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 230,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust traded down $0.63, hitting $27.66, on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 48,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $585.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.