Newport Trust Co Sells 25,091 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,326,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,091 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for about 0.6% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $216,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Motco increased its position in State Street by 246.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $162,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $85,763.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $29,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street opened at $87.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $84.56 and a 12-month high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

