Newport Trust Co Boosts Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,753 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.35% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $75,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $35,362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,613,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,983 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,742 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,110,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,329,000 after acquiring an additional 420,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 842,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 323,058 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber opened at $23.15 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.77. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

