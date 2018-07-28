Newmark Group (NMRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.75 million. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.21. 53,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,646. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

