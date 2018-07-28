Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Sunday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

In other news, Director James Craigie bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $26,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Todman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5,180.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. 5,419,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022,028. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 19.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

