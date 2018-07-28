New York Times Co Class A Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYT)

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 6,459 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,410% compared to the average volume of 86 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of New York Times Co Class A in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of New York Times Co Class A traded down $0.45, hitting $24.00, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 2,253,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73. New York Times Co Class A has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.00 million. New York Times Co Class A had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that New York Times Co Class A will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. New York Times Co Class A’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,149,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,753,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,046,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,573,153 shares of company stock worth $155,545,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in New York Times Co Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,446,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in New York Times Co Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,555,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in New York Times Co Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,845,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New York Times Co Class A by 10,271.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,561,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,627,000 after buying an additional 1,546,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in New York Times Co Class A by 8,313.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,018,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 1,006,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times Co Class A

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

