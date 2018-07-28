New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,820,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after buying an additional 1,136,190 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,316.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 858,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after buying an additional 798,212 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,208,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 698,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 491,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 795,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after buying an additional 385,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

NRZ stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.90.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 89.43% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $269.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 339,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,206,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,085,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,161,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.