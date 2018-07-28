New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

EDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.44 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,510,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,647,000 after purchasing an additional 519,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,600,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,947,000 after purchasing an additional 166,047 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,394,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,890,000 after purchasing an additional 69,588 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,304,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,447 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.