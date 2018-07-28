New Gold (NGD) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NGD. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.02.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.26 on Thursday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.01 million. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 32.21% and a negative net margin of 92.82%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in New Gold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 661.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,231,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,200 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in New Gold by 34.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,913,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 487,072 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,540,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in New Gold by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,036,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

