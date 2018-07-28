New Gold (NGD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.43. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. New Gold shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 751186 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in New Gold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in New Gold by 661.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,231,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,200 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 34.1% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,913,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 487,072 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,540,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,036,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 32.21% and a negative net margin of 92.82%. The firm had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

