New Gold (NGD) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Cormark

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Friday. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.44.

New Gold stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.64. 5,849,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,213. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.16.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.06). New Gold had a negative net margin of 92.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of C$244.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.66 million.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

