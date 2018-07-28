NetGear (NTGR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetGear from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on NetGear from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of NetGear in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetGear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.75.

NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.25. 557,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,192. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.90. NetGear has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that NetGear will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $771,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 218,435 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $34,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,730. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NetGear by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of NetGear by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NetGear by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of NetGear by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NetGear by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

