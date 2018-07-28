Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neos Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4629835443426 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 348,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $175.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.28. Neos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 211.13% and a negative return on equity of 586.25%. equities analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

