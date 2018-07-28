Nemetschek (NEM) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Main First Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.22 ($101.44).

NEM traded up €11.40 ($13.41) during trading on Friday, reaching €126.00 ($148.24). 220,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €49.50 ($58.24) and a fifty-two week high of €90.40 ($106.35).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

