Nelnet (NNI) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nelnet earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.4278889227926 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Nelnet opened at $58.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 127.47 and a current ratio of 127.47. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $322.21 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NNI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

