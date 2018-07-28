Needham & Company LLC Raises Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Price Target to $50.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,973. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $4,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,953,978.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,349 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 786,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after acquiring an additional 453,673 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

