NCC Group (NCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.51) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NCC. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Shore Capital raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.44) in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 253.75 ($3.36).

NCC opened at GBX 221.60 ($2.93) on Friday. NCC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109.75 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 239.25 ($3.17).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services to organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. The company offers software escrow and verification services, including software escrow, escrow agreements, SaaS assured, software verification, secure software verification, Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers compliance, ad risk assessment services; and cyber security services comprising penetration testing and security assessment, managed detection and response, vulnerability discovery and management, risk management, threat intelligence, and training services, as well as compliance and accreditations, products and cloud services, technology solutions, and specialist practices.

