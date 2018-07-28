NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NBT Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Shares of NBT Bancorp traded down $0.51, reaching $41.06, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,637. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.90.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. NBT Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Joseph R. Stagliano sold 5,500 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $227,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,098.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 85,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,482,000 after buying an additional 68,838 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 54,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 43,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,681,000 after buying an additional 40,933 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

