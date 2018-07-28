Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Given News Impact Score of 0.18

Press coverage about Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nabriva Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7179198714946 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBRV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Nabriva Therapeutics traded down $0.57, hitting $2.51, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,595,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,151. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.23. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 600.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, General Counsel Robert Crotty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen W. Webster purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,660 shares of company stock valued at $139,711 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

