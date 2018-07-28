Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
MYGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Myriad Genetics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price objective on Myriad Genetics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Myriad Genetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.18.
Shares of Myriad Genetics traded down $0.64, hitting $42.57, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 446,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,769. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47.
In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Dennis Langer sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,773.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,139 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,259,282.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,962,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,811 shares of company stock worth $20,256,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 117,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
