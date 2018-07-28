Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

MYGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Myriad Genetics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price objective on Myriad Genetics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Myriad Genetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.18.

Shares of Myriad Genetics traded down $0.64, hitting $42.57, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 446,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,769. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Dennis Langer sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,773.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,139 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,259,282.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,962,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,811 shares of company stock worth $20,256,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 117,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

