MV Oil Trust (MVO) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MV Oil Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.7864566918413 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MV Oil Trust traded down $0.49, reaching $10.48, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 47,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,169. The company has a market capitalization of $125.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.13. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.03%.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

