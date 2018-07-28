Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 4,200 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (EME)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Emcor Group during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $85.08.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emcor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

