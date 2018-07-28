Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Lowers Position in Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Life Storage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $3,429,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

In related news, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David L. Rogers sold 26,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $2,502,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,106 shares of company stock worth $6,835,588. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage opened at $94.58 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Life Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.55). Life Storage had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.33%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

