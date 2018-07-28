M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 312,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 212,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,468,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,921,000 after acquiring an additional 160,326 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,716,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,306,000 after acquiring an additional 110,763 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,781,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

MTB opened at $175.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.12 and a 1 year high of $197.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 24.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,570 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $279,350.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,742.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.