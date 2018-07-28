Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.60 Per Share

Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Motorpoint Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.18) on Friday. Motorpoint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 124 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.31).

In other Motorpoint Group news, insider David Shelton sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.98), for a total value of £22,500,000 ($29,781,601.59).

Separately, Numis Securities downgraded Motorpoint Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.84) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

