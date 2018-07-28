MoSys (MOSY) Trading Up -7.8% After Strong Earnings

Shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 52,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 139,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names.

