Morgan Stanley Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Price Target to $105.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.50 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXPI. SunTrust Banks lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.82 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.07.

NXP Semiconductors traded up $2.16, reaching $94.97, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 21,618,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,736. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $125.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.55). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $2,998,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.6% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,546 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

