Morgan Stanley Increases Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Price Target to $122.00

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,360. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the second quarter worth about $114,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 40.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth about $201,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

