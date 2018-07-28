Morgan Stanley Increases United Parcel Service (UPS) Price Target to $92.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.
Shares of UPS opened at $118.66 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 120,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 182,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 178,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
