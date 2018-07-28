Morgan Stanley Increases United Parcel Service (UPS) Price Target to $92.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $118.66 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 120,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 182,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 178,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.