Morgan Stanley Cuts State Street (STT) Price Target to $109.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a $87.02 rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a $87.02 rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Shares of State Street opened at $87.00 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. State Street has a 1 year low of $84.56 and a 1 year high of $114.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that State Street will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $85,763.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $29,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $4,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

