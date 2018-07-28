Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Domo (DOMO)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

DOMO has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on Domo in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Domo in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Domo in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Domo in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Domo in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of Domo opened at $16.63 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Domo has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 101,700 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $2,135,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt acquired 3,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

