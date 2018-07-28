Morgan Stanley Analysts Give PACCAR (PCAR) a $64.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.64.

PCAR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

PACCAR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $644,571.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $846,930.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in PACCAR by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 393,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 71,568 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in PACCAR by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 80,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

