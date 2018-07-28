Moody’s (MCO) Issues Earnings Results

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Moody’s had a negative return on equity of 1,599.12% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Moody’s updated its FY18 guidance to $7.65-7.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $9.12 on Friday, reaching $176.60. 2,120,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,002. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.00%.

In other news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $1,019,108.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total value of $1,761,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,371 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Nomura cut their target price on Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “$184.49” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.58.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

