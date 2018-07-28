Monster Byte (MBI) Price Hits $0.0657 on Top Exchanges

Monster Byte (CURRENCY:MBI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Monster Byte token can currently be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monster Byte has traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar. Monster Byte has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Monster Byte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003878 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00406306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00178979 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00030583 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000948 BTC.

About Monster Byte

Monster Byte’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Monster Byte’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,822,736 tokens. Monster Byte’s official Twitter account is @casinobitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monster Byte is monsterbyte.io

Monster Byte Token Trading

Monster Byte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monster Byte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monster Byte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monster Byte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

