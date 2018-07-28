Monroe Capital (MRCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.43. 74,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,477. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Golman bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $108,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 630.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

