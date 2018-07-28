MoneyOnMobile (MOMT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
MoneyOnMobile opened at $6.35 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. MoneyOnMobile has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.49.
About MoneyOnMobile
