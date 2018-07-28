MoneyOnMobile (MOMT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

MoneyOnMobile opened at $6.35 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. MoneyOnMobile has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.49.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc provides digital payment services in India. The company offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile electronic wallet service used to pay for goods and services from a mobile phone, as well as for other financial transactions. It also allows consumers to deposit funds into their mobile wallet, as well as allows them to make payments for utilities and transfer currency to other consumers using text-messaging and mobile application technology.

