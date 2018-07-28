Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,674,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,779,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,296 shares in the last quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 8,226,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,655,000 after purchasing an additional 395,472 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,902,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,645,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF opened at $115.56 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.72 and a 1-year high of $121.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.